Cong govt proposing anti-hate speech law to ''suppress'' party''s growth: T''gana BJP prez

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday alleged that the anti-hate speech legislation proposed to be made by the Congress government in the state is meant to "suppress" the saffron party.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments that "Congress means Muslims and Muslim mean Congress", he said the first case under the proposed law should be booked against the CM.

Citing Revanth Reddy's comments in December last that there are a number of gods in Hindus, the BJP leader asked whether the remarks was not hate speech that hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The Telangana government is likely to replicate the hate speech bill prepared by the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka, he claimed.

"A look at the Karnataka bill shows that it is intended to frame and to file cases against BJP workers and leaders", he alleged.

Recalling the alleged controversial "15 minutes" speech of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2013, Rao said Congress is in friendship with AIMIM now.

"Is it not hatred," he asked.

The ruling Congress is introducing the bill to "suppress" the BJP as it is worried over the growth of BJP in the state, he claimed.

CM Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the state government would make a law against hate speech in the coming budget session of assembly.

Meanwhile, Rao released the party's manifesto for the February 11 municipal elections in the state.

BJP made a slew of promises in the manifesto, including not raising any taxes in municipalities and municipal corporations, strengthening neighbourhood health clinics and steps for checking menace of mosquitoes, monkeys, pigs and stray dogs.

It also promises safeguarding temples, removal of encroachment of temple lands and setting up 'goshalas' (shelter for cows) in every municipality, deploying AI for checking corruption and audit of projects. PTI SJR SJR SA