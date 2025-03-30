Cong govt pushed Karnataka into state of 'financial deterioration': Union Minister Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress government over rising prices, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday accused it of pushing Karnataka into a state of "financial deterioration" and "looting" the people.

The Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru North said the BJP would hold protests across the state to ensure the government acknowledges the issues faced by the people and takes action to address them.

The state BJP has already announced protests in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka next week.

"The prices of all essential commodities are rising in the state. Before the Assembly elections, the Congress had announced guarantee schemes. Due to these schemes, the state's exchequer has been depleted, and no development work is taking place—whether it’s roads, irrigation projects, hospitals, or schools—everything is at a standstill," Karandlaje claimed.

Speaking to reporters here, she accused the state government of burdening people with "higher taxes" and highlighted the increase in milk prices, power tariffs, and bus and metro rail fares, among other things.

"The government has no money. Whatever money is there, they are either indulging in corruption or giving it to the guarantee schemes. Most of the people are saying that they don't want the guarantee schemes; such is the situation. This government has taken Karnataka to a state of financial deterioration," she claimed.

Alleging that there is a fight for the CM's chair within the ruling party, Karandlaje claimed that no ministers are holding review meetings in districts. "Which district has the chief minister visited and held a review meeting?" she asked.

The government is not making an effort to understand the concerns of the people, she said, adding, "We are at the end of March, and there is already a drinking water issue, but no one is addressing it." "This is the worst government—one of maladministration and corruption. It is looting the people. We (BJP) will fight against it strongly. This government has shut its eyes and ears, but we will play the role of a doctor by ensuring that it sees and hears the issues faced by the people," she added. PTI KSU SSK KH