Cong govt set up PSUs that gave jobs to youth but BJP handing them over to industrialists: Priyanka

Bhopal, Nov 8 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that in the past, the government led by her party at the Centre set up public sector undertakings (PSUs) that provided jobs to youth, but the BJP's policy is to hand over these companies to industrialists.

She also said the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's idea behind setting up institutions like the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was to take the country forward.

Gandhi Vadra was addressing an election rally at Sanwer, around 30 km from Indore, days ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

"Congress brought IIM and big hospitals like AIIMS, and Jawaharlal Nehru's thought behind it was to set up such institutions which will take the country forward," she said.

"But it has become BJP's policy to hand over the government-run companies to industrialists and take out the money from people's kitty," she alleged.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre over the condition of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gandhi said, "Congress set up such government companies that used to provide employment to the youth, but (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is giving them to his industrialists friends and hence jobs are also becoming private." Pension of government employees has been stopped and employees are worried about what will happen to their money as the government is investing it into private companies, she alleged.

Employees want to be given pension, she said, adding that they would take care of their own money.

The government has no property or money of its own. Its public assets and thousands of crores are being looted, Gandhi Vadra claimed.

"Money should have come back to the public through welfare schemes, but it is being given to industrialists. This is not happening only in Madhya Pradesh, but it is the policy of BJP," she added.

"Modi says nothing happened in 70 years (of Congress rule). The school attended by Modi ji was built by the Congress...I don't know if Modi ji went to college, but at least the certificate of his degree in political science must have been printed using the computer given by the Congress," Gandhi Vadra said.

When her father Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister, he wanted to bring computer technology to India, but such people opposed it, she said, without naming anyone.

Gandhi Vadra alleged that PM Modi purchased two planes worth Rs 8,000 crore each for himself from the public money at a time when dues worth Rs 15,000 crore of sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be paid.

She likened the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 to the mythological story of Ahiravan, saying the latter abducted Lord Ram and Laxman through deception and took them to Patal Lok.

"You were also deceived by 'bahurupiyas'. They cheated and stole the government elected by you and took them to the Bhrashtachar Lok," she said.

The Congress leader said that Lord Ram and Laxman were brought by Lord Hanuman from Patal Lok.

"So you need to be Lord Hanuman. If you don't become Hanuman, then who would fix this deception? You have to become Hanuman," Gandhi Vadra said.

She recalled that when she used to visit Amethi with her father Rajiv Gandhi during his term as the prime minister, local women would reprimand him and demand roads, schools and industries there.

"But the people here wait for amenities and are not even bothered about corruption in such works...This needs to be changed," she said.

Gandhi Vadra alleged the BJP dispensation in Madhya Pradesh provided only 21 jobs in three years.

Government posts are lying vacant, but youths are unemployed, she said.

"Every youth is educated as their families work hard to provide them education, but the situation has worsened as over 7,000 schools have been shut in Madhya Pradesh. On the contrary, new schools are being opened in neighbouring (Congress-ruled) Chhattisgarh and they will further be upgraded and turned into English-medium, if Congress is elected to power again," she claimed.

Accusing the BJP government of being involved in scams, she said new industries are being set up in Chhattisgarh while they are being shut down in Madhya Pradesh.

"Where was the BJP government for 18-years? Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought the Ladli Behna scheme to mislead the women just ahead of the elections," the Congress leader alleged.

Providing minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,600 for wheat and Rs 2,500 for paddy, farm loan waiver, free electricity up to 100 units and half the tariff up to 200 units of usage, old pension scheme for government employees, Rs 500 for LPG cylinder and 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) are some of the promises of the Congress that Gandhi mentioned during her speech.

Among other things, she also mentioned some other guarantees of the party including a caste census, filling up of two lakh government posts, fee waiver for recruitment exams and free education up to Class 12 along with scholarships.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI ADU NP