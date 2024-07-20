Cong govt should immediately fulfil all promises it made to unemployed youth: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday hit out at the Congress government for allegedly not implementing its promises to unemployed youth and demanded that it should immediately fulfil them.

Addressing "Nirudogya Maha Dharna" organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha here, the Union Coal and Mines Minister said the party will stand in solidarity with the youth and fight till Congress honours its promises.

He said the grand old party came out with a Youth Declaration ahead of the 2023 Assembly election and promised a lot to the youth, "but, once in power, it ditched them. They said promises would be fulfilled in 100 days but nothing is being implemented," he alleged.

The Congress promised to fill two lakh government jobs. "What happened to those jobs?", he asked.

He accused the ruling party of forgetting about the "job calendar". "Where are the Rs 5 lakh job guarantee cards?," he further asked.

The Congress also promised free electric scooters to every girl student above the age of 18 but "failed" to honour it, he said.

"The grand old party promised change, but the lives of Telangana people haven't changed. It should immediately fulfil all promises it made to the unemployed youth. The BJP will stand in solidarity with the youth and fight till Congress honours its promises," Reddy said.

He further said the BJP will stand by the students, unemployed, farmers and women who are being "cheated" by the Congress government. PTI VVK VVK KH