Cong govt stood with celebrating team, not with grieving families: Slams BJP leader

Bengaluru, Jun 5 (PTI) BJP leader R Ashoka on Thursday took a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state alleging that those who celebrated by raising the IPL trophy, went to airport and took selfies with the RCB team will not go to homes of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

In a post on 'X' the leader of opposition termed the Congress government "heartless" and shared pictures from a felicitation ceremony held by state government in Vidhana Soudha for the RCB team.

In one of the pictures, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen donning turban on Virat Kohli while in another picture, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was seen lifting the IPL trophy won by RCB team after a wait of 18 years.

"Those who celebrated yesterday by raising the trophy and taking photos will not come to support the families of the innocent people who died. Those who were happy yesterday when they went to the aiport and took selfies will not go to the homes of the deceased today and shed tears," he alleged.

Ashoka further alleged that those who honoured cricket players yesterday by donning turbans and garlanding them cannot even come to lay soil on the graves of the dead today.

"The lives of ordinary people have no value for this heartless @INCKarnataka government," he added.

He continued to reiterate his demand seeking resignation of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

According to Home Minister, G Parameshwara, 11 people have died and 56 have been injured in the stampede.

Among the injured, 46 have gone back home after the treatment, while 10 are at hospital and their condition is not serious according to doctors, he added. PTI AMP AMP ADB