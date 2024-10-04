Cong govt targeting Savarkar to divert public attention from MUDA 'scam': K'taka BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday accused the Congress government of targeting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar just to divert public attention from the MUDA 'scam'.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao claimed on Wednesday that Savarkar used to eat meat and was not against cow slaughter.

In an online post, Vijayendra said: "This is a betrayal of our national heroes! The Congress government, driven by its greed for power, has shamefully targeted Veer Savarkar - a patriot who dedicated his life to India's freedom - just to divert public attention from their corruption in the #MUDAScam. This desperate ploy to mislead the public is unacceptable." He further said that the BJP will fight until the "corrupt leaders" of Congress are held accountable.

"It's not just an attack on Savarkar, but an insult to every Indian who values our nation's sacrifices. As Vir Savarkar himself said, 'Independence is never given, it is always taken.' No lies or distractions will hide the truth, and we will fight until your corrupt leaders are held accountable!," Vijayendra added.

Minister Rao had claimed: "Savarkar, a 'Chitpavan Brahmin', used to eat meat. He was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. He was modern in a way." Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M and others in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the chief minister over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.