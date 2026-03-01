Cong govt to enhance education, healthcare in Assam: Gaurav

Dibrugarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said education and healthcare systems will be upgraded across the state once his party forms government after the assembly polls.

Leading the 'Samay Paribartanar Yatra' in Dibrugarh district, Gogoi said that when the Congress comes to power in the state, women will get the benefits of different schemes without attending any party meetings.

"We want to create a better environment for education and healthcare in every village, including the tea garden areas. We aim to empower women by promoting small-scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant," he said.

Gogoi assured that under a Congress government, welfare schemes would be further improved and strengthened.

"The present BJP government gives benefits of schemes to women who attend their party meetings. Once our party forms a government, all eligible women will receive benefits directly in their bank accounts without having to attend party meetings," he added.

Gogoi said that the Congress remains firmly committed to building a "new greater Assam" by uniting people across all communities, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

He stressed that the march was not merely a political programme, but a heartfelt effort to connect directly with the people.

The 'Samay Paribartanar Yatra' on Sunday started from Naharkatia, and progressed through Duliajan and Tingkhong constituencies with a 'padayatra' and bike rally.

Gogoi interacted with members of the Ghinai Baptist Christian community in Dibrugarh and lit candles at the church, praying for the well-being of all.

He was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and former MPs Paban Singh Ghatowar and Ripun Bora, among others.

The 'yatra' will touch up on Makum, Doomdooma and Margherita in Tinsukia district on Monday.

The election to the 126-member assembly is expected to take place in March-April. PTI TR TR SOM