Cong govt will fight legally, Guv's possible nod for prosecution against CM: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday expressed hope that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will not reject the Cabinet's advice to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

He said, in case, the Governor rejects the Cabinet's advice and grants permission for prosecution against the CM, the Congress government will fight it legally.

"As a Cabinet we have advised the Governor to withdraw his show-cause notice and to reject the petition seeking Siddaramaiah's prosecution by activist T J Abraham. I'm hopeful and don't feel that the Governor will do it (sanction prosecution), despite the Cabinet's advice along with facts," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "He (the Governor) might have some powers, but I don't feel that he will reject the advice of the Cabinet so easily. In case he still goes ahead and gives permission for prosecution, we will fight legally." Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, the Governor had issued "show-cause notice" on July 26 directing the chief minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on Thursday "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the chief minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office'' of the Governor.

The council of Ministers after their meeting, had said a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations.

Responding to a question on speculation regarding the Cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said, party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala did not discuss it during their meeting with the ministers, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday evening, and the issue never came up.

"No such thing, no one discussed it. They (General Secretaries) have advised everyone to work together and bring a good name to the government... They have asked us to work and bring a good name," he added.