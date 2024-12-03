Cong govt will fulfil seven key guarantees on December 11: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) The Congress government would fulfil seven key guarantees on December 11, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a public gathering in the Siraj assembly constituency of the Mandi district on Tuesday.

Advertisment

He said the present state government dissolved the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in Hamirpur after allegations of corruption and paper leaks as he could not have let the future of the youth be jeopardised due to corruption and questioned the inaction of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during these incidents.

In a statement issued here, he accused the previous BJP government of constructing buildings without appointing staff and opening 900 institutions just before the elections without providing adequate budgets and manpower and described such actions as betrayal of the public.

The present state government would open new institutions only after ensuring proper staff, he said and added that the previous BJP government has left the state's treasury in dire straits, and no money was left to run the government for even a month.

Advertisment

He said the restoration of the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees, the release of an 11 per cent dearness allowance for employees and pensioners and an increase in police diet allowances to Rs 1,000 reflect the state's improving financial health. PTI BPL MNK MNK