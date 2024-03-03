Cong govt will not get distracted by 'silly attempts': K’taka Minister on cafe blast

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Mar 3 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday said the state government will not be distracted by the ‘silly attempts’ to disturb peace in the wake of the blast in Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru on March 1.

Advertisment

He said the Karnataka government’s focus is on people’s welfare, peace and happiness.

"Our government wants everyone's welfare, peace, happiness and development of Karnataka. This will be our focus. We will not be distracted by these silly attempts to disturb peace. We will tackle it," the minister told reporters in Kalaburagi.

As many as 10 people were injured when a blast took place in the café on March 1. The accused is still at large while a hunt is on to trace him. PTI GMS GMS KH