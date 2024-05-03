Cong govt will wipe out crime from Haryana, says Raj Babbar as he files nomination from Gurugram

Gurugram, May 3 (PTI) Film actor Raj Babbar, Congress candidate from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, on Friday said if his party comes to power at the Centre, it will ensure all criminals in Haryana are eliminated and the peace is established in the state.

Addressing a public meeting before he filed his nomination, Babbar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is completely distraught as it has sensed its defeat in the general assemble elections.

Babbar filed his nomination in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, officials said.

Swayam Shashan Party's nominee Dharmendra Thakran and Independent candidate Singh Ram also filed their nomination for the Gurugram seat in the office of District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, they said.

Before Babbar went to submit his nomination paper, a public meeting was held near the Mor Chowk here.

On BJP calling him an "outsider candidate", the actor said, "My childhood was spent in Gurugram and I remained associated with this area throughout my life." "Outsiders are those leaders who do not come out of their houses even when they are at home, who never take care of the people of Gurugram. The time has come for such leaders to depart from Gurugram. This time, the public will vote for the Congress," he added.

Addressing the gathering, former chief minister Hooda said due to the poor law and order situation under the BJP government, miscreants are today committing crimes without any fear, while the "common man is living under the shadow of fear".

He assured that if a Congress government is formed at the Centre, it will eliminate criminals in entire Haryana, including Gurugram, and establish peace here.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mahender Pratap Singh contesting from the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat, also filed his nomination on Friday in the presence of the party's state chief Uday Bhan and other senior leaders in the office of District Election Officer Vikram Singh.

Six more candidates Harishankar Rajvansh of Adim Bhartiya Dal, Shyam Sunder of Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party, Independent candidate Surender Kumar Saini, Mahesh Pratap Sharma of Rashtriya Vikas Party, Lekhram of Bahujan Mukhi Morcha also filed their nominations from the Faridabad seat.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)'s Tanya Hooda filed nomination as the covering candidate of Nalin Hooda, who had filed his nomination earlier.

Polling in Gurugram and Faridabad will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR RPA