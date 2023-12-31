Cong govt worked for depriving people of Centre's schemes: Rajasthan Deputy CM Bairwa

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Sunday lashed out at previous Congress government for allegedly depriving people of the Centre's welfare schemes in the last five years.

Advertisment

He also said the BJP government has formed a special investigation team to probe alleged corruption in the previous Ashok Gehlot government.

Bairwa was on a one-day visit to Bundi and Kota to participate in community functions.

"They (previous Congress government) worked to deprive people of Narendra Modi-led Central government's schemes in the last five years. They did not allow the welfare schemes of the Centre to reach eligible people. But now the BJP government would work to ensure these schemes reach the eligible people," Bairwa said.

Advertisment

The deputy CM was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation programme of Bairwa community on birth anniversary of Maharshi Balinath in Bairwa hostel in Bundi city.

"Now, the double-engine government would take the welfare schemes to eligible people to bring them into mainstream of society," he said.

Bairwa also alleged that the Gehlot government took the state back by five years, with corruption and paper leak cases making unemployment worse.

Advertisment

He claimed that funds meant for Jal Jeevan Mission were embezzled and no work was done in time for the purpose.

Bairwa said an SIT has been formed to probe into all corruption charges against the previous government.

In the community function, Bairwa called upon people to focus on education for development of society and the country.

Advertisment

Later, speaking to reporters in Kota, the deputy CM denied any violation in appointing Surendra Pal Singh (BJP candidate from the Karanpur seat) as Rajasthan minister claiming it to be "constitutional".

"It is the Congress party's work to level allegations while the BJP is committed to work and serve the people," he said.

The Congress on Sunday urged the Election Commission to disqualify Surendra Pal Singh, claiming his appointment as Rajasthan minister ahead of voting on January 5 is a violation of the model of conduct.

On fresh faces in the BJP government, Bairwa said all of them were BJP workers and worked for the organization and society. Portfolios to the newly appointed ministers would be allotted soon, he said on asking about he delay in distribution of portfolio.

Bairwa, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also participated in community function of Bairwa Mahasabha in Kota. PTI CORR KVK KVK