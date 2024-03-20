Cong govt would help farmers in view of crop damage due to untimely rains: Chinna Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) The Telangana government would extend help to farmers in view of damage caused to crops due to recent untimely rains and hailstorms, G Chinna Reddy, Vice Chairman of the state Planning Board, said on Wednesday.

The matter was discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and he has directed senior officials to complete the enumeration of damage to crops as early as possible so that relief can be announced to the ryots, Chinna Reddy told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the opposition BRS and BJP demanded that the state government provide relief to farmers in the state without delay.

Attacking the Congress government, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy did not bother though standing crops were "drying up" in the state earlier and now when hailstorms damaged the crops.

"Except making rounds of the leaders in Delhi, don't you see the tears of farmers in the 'galli' (street)? Cannot you see farmers' cry for help," Rama Rao said on X (formerly twitter).

BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who inspected crops damaged due to untimely rains in Rajanna Sircilla district, demanded that the state government respond immediately to the plight of farmers and not delay in the name of obtaining reports.

He demanded that the government extend Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers who lost crops.

He also sought implementation of the crop insurance scheme without delay. PTI SJR SJR SS