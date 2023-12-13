Cong govt's 12 months in Himachal signifies 12 anti-people decisions: BJP

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) Terming the one year Congress' rule in Himachal Pradesh as a year of failures, BJP state media in-charge Randhir Sharma on Wednesday said the government's 12 months signifies 12 anti-people decisions.

The Congress government in the state celebrated one year in office on Monday.

Sharma said that it was a year of wait as the women waited for Rs 1,500 per month, the farmers waited for good price for their produce and milk, the youth waited for job and the Congress MLAs waited for cabinet expansion.

The state government took 12 anti-people decisions in 12 months which included closure of educational, health, revenue and other institutions, hike in price of diesel and food items, tax on tourist vehicles and the pilgrims visiting the temples in Dev Bhoomi Himachal, termination of outsource employees and many more, he added.

The BJP leader said that it took the Congress government one year to appoint two ministers and one cabinet berth is still vacant.

It seems that the Congress aspirants eying the posts of the chairman and the vice-chairman have to wait further, he added.

"There was no reason for celebration as monsoon diaster claimed over 500 lives and over 15,000 people became homeless, but the government was insensitive to celebrate one year in office," Sharma told the media here.

Alleging that the Congress government misused official machinery for celebrating one year in office, the BJP leader said that Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses were used for taking the people to the rally at Dharamshala.

Escalating his attack, Sharma said that some of the Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were not present during the celebrations.

She chose to skip the event even though she was in Shimla, he added.

No member of the Gandhi family or the central leaders were present at the rally on the government's first anniversary in Dharamshala barring party in-charge for the state Rajiv Shukla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had claimed that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had reached Shimla on Sunday, and Rahul Gandhi would be present at the event. PTI BPL AS AS