Cong govt's crop loan waiver an eyewash: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Alleging that the crop loan waiver announced by the Congress government in Telangana is an eyewash, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said people need to question the ruling party on it.

Kishan Reddy launched a helpline at the state BJP office here to help farmers who have not received the benefits of loan waiver and 'Rythu Bharosa' (investment support scheme) as promised by the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy charged that the loan waiver benefited farmers grossly inadequately.

He urged the farmers to conduct meetings in villages and prepare details of those who received loan waiver and those who have not.

They should send a copy of the details to the Chief Minister and also to the BJP's state office, he said.

He said Congress party's promises, including bonus to ryots, assistance to tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 assistance to farm workers, 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme remained unimplemented.

"I appeal to Telangana farmers that there is a need to question Congress party and its leaders," Kishan Reddy said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched the second phase of his government's crop loan waiver scheme with an outlay of over Rs 6,198 crore, which would benefit about 6.40 lakh farmer families.

While the loans of farmers who borrowed up to Rs one lakh were waived in the first phase on July 18, loans of up to Rs 1.50 lakh are being dispensed with in the second phase.

The government said the third phase of loan waiver would be implemented in August. PTI SJR SS