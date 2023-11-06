Cong govt's schemes are like taking money from one pocket, placing it in another: Raje

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its poll promises and claimed that its welfare schemes were like "taking money from one pocket and placing it in another".

Addressing public meetings before the nomination submission of BJP candidates Amit Chaudhary, Abhishek Matoria, and Dr Jaswant Yadav in Hanumangarh, Nohar, and Behror respectively, she pledged to revive stalled projects, such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, if the BJP is voted to power.

Polling in Rajasthan Assembly election will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

The Congress government's welfare schemes were like "taking money from one pocket and placing it in another", the former Rajasthan chief minister alleged, adding that Rs 56.5 crore was collected from the public in power bills under the fuel charge head and now a portion of it is being returned in the name of free electricity.

She claimed that the Congress has failed to deliver on its poll promises, leading to farmer distress and high unemployment.

"The BJP does not make false promises while the Congress does not move forward without false promises. Even after making promises, when Congress did not waive farmers' loans they started committing suicide," Raje said.

"Youth committed suicide due to (recruitment exam) paper leak. Rajasthan has the highest unemployment. The BJP will form government in the state and make arrangements to ensure that exam papers are not leaked," she added. PTI SDA NSD NSD