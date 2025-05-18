Cong hails Indira Gandhi's decisive leadership on first N-test anniversary

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) On the 51st anniversary of India's first nuclear test, the Congress on Sunday hailed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decisive leadership and said she displayed remarkable courage even in the face of adversity.

On this day in 1974, India conducted its first nuclear test in Pokhran, code-named Operation Smiling Buddha. With this India had entered the league of nations with nuclear capabilities.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 51 years ago, India conducted its first nuclear test, and became the sixth nation in the world to carry out such tests.

"Our scientists and researchers achieved this extraordinary feat through their ingenuity and dedication. We are deeply grateful to them," Kharge said on X.

"Smt. Indira Gandhi demonstrated exemplary and dynamic leadership, displaying remarkable courage even in the face of adversity, a legacy that endures. Jai Hind," he said.

In a Facebook post, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that under the visionary and decisive leadership of Indira Gandhi, India conducted its first nuclear test, Operation Smiling Buddha, 51 years ago at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

"My sincere gratitude to the brilliant scientists and researchers whose dedication made this possible," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Their legacy lives on, inspiring generations to pursue technological advancement and strengthen India's strategic capabilities," Gandhi said.

In a post on X, the Congress said that 18 May, 1974 was a proud day for India, as the country successfully conducted its first nuclear test through 'Smiling Buddha' under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.

"This test became a symbol of the country's scientific capability and strong political leadership," the party said.