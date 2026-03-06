Cong hails Spanish PM for his criticism of US-Israel assault on Iran, slams Modi's 'silence'

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hailed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his reported remarks calling the US-Israel assault on Iran an "extraordinary mistake", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence speaks volumes of his timidity and cowardice".

Sanchez reportedly criticised the strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, calling them an "extraordinary mistake" and "not in accordance with international law".

"Between allied countries, it is good to help when the other is right, but also to tell them when they are wrong or make a mistake, as is the case here," media reports quoted Sanchez as saying.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister of Spain -- a NATO member -- has just described the US-Israel assault on Iran as an extraordinary mistake and a violation of international law. His boldness in saying so must be applauded." "In our case, the Prime Minister's silence speaks volumes of his timidity and cowardice," Ramesh said.

Sanchez has emerged as Europe's most consistently vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, drawing his ire for refusing to allow the American military to stage operations for its attacks on Iran from Spanish military bases.

Trump had lashed out at the Spanish prime minister on Tuesday, saying he would cut off all trade with Spain in retaliation for the affront.

The spat intensified the next day when Spain's foreign minister contradicted the White House press secretary's claim that Spain had heard Trump's message "loud and clear" and was cooperating with the US military.