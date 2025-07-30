Cong hands over cheques for education expenses of children orphaned by Pak shelling in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday handed over cheques for education expenses of 30 children, who lost their parents in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district, on behalf of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi, the former Congress president, has decided to sponsor the education of children, who lost either one or both parents in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Sindoor in May.

The help was handed over to the selected children by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, AICC secretary Shahnawaz Chaudhary and Jammu and Kashmir Congress Working president Raman Bhalla at a function in Poonch, said a party spokesman.

"Where governments turn their back, Gandhi stands for help. These are the innocent children of Poonch who lost their parents prematurely in Pakistani shelling, but now they are not alone. People's leader Gandhi has resolved to take responsibility for them," Chib said.

He said that Gandhi has taken responsibility for education and care of these 30 children.

"Being from Jammu and Kashmir, I also thank him for the gesture," said Chib, adding Gandhi had only one aim that in any case help should reach them as soon as possible.

The IYC national president requested people to accept his party's small effort.

Gandhi has always shown that whether he is in power or not, he always stands with people in their happiness and sorrow, and he has done the same today also, he said. PTI TAS AS AS