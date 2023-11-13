Cong has a history of supporting farmers, says Telangana party chief Revanth Reddy, countering CM KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress President in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday took exception to BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments that Congress leaders are opposing pro-farmer schemes of his government.

Congress party has a history of supporting farmers by introducing free electricity, he said.

Revanth Reddy, who addressed poll campaign rallies in Kodangal constituency, alleged that the poor were not given double bedroom houses as promised by the BRS.

BRS leaders had also assured that they would distribute three acres of land to Dalits and build colleges, he said, talking of allegedly unkept promises.

Revanth Reddy said leaders who have not fulfilled their promises in 10 years are asking people to make them win again.

Rao has alleged that Congress leaders favoured giving farmers only three hours of power supply and that they saw 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers as wasteful expenditure.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes will be counted and results announced on December 3. PTI SJR SJR ANE