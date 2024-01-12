Cong has always been negative towards Hindutva, alleges Union Minister RK Singh

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Disapproving of the Congress declining the invitation to attend the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, Union Minister R K Singh on Friday alleged the Congress has always been negative towards Hindutva.

Singh, who observed that consecration of the temple is like a national event, said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not go to the rebuilding and inauguration of Somnath temple.

"The Congress party has always been negative towards Hindutva," he said, when asked about Congress declining the invitation.

Singh, Union Minister for Power, participated in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at VAMBAY Colony, NTR Stadium here.

He said the country today emerged as one of the largest five economies in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, India is the fastest growing economy among all the nations in the world. Our defence forces have also strengthened and today even our enemies think twice as they know our ability to retaliate. India is on the verge of becoming a superpower in every aspect," an official release quoted him as saying.

The purpose of VBSY (Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra) is to reach out to people and make them aware about the various schemes, he said.

He highlighted schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and PM Swanidhi Yojana. PTI SJR SJR SS