Cong has become 'army of sycophants', 'helpless' Kharge serving Gandhi family: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Calling the Congress "an army of sycophants" and the "weakest link" in Indian democracy, the BJP on Sunday said Mallikarjun Kharge should have included India's Partition, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and imposition of Emergency while harping on Congress' legacy on its foundation day.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is indeed ironic that the party, whose own foundation is shaken and the building is in a dilapidated state, is celebrating its foundation day." Targeting Kharge, he called him a "remote-controlled" and "helpless" president of the Congress.

On the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress, Kharge asserted that Congress is an ideology and ideologies never die. Addressing party leaders and workers at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the party, he also said India has become the world's largest democracy due to the great leaders of the Congress.

"Today, Mallikarjun Kharge was talking about the Congress' legacy. He should tell the country that India's partition by Jawaharlal Nehru, PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), giving away Indian territory to China, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the imposition of Emergency are the legacy and incompetence of the Congress," Bhatia told reporters here.

The BJP spokesperson said Kharge should also tell the country that Mahatma Gandhi had suggested the dissolution of the Congress after Independence, but it was not done.

"The remote-controlled Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is so helpless. All he does is serve the fake Gandhi family, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Bhatia charged.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the Congress has become the "weakest link" in the Indian democracy.

The Congress has become an "army of sycophants", serving the Gandhi family only, he alleged.

"The remote-controlled party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is so helpless that despite knowing everything, he is not able to utter a word on the issues being raised by senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Shahshi Tharoor. They are saying that the Congress foundation is shaken," the BJP spokesperson said.

"Both Singh and Tharoor have stated how there is no internal democracy in the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge is also aware of it, but he is so helpless. He can't speak a word about the dictatorial style of the fake Gandhis' functioning within the Congress," Bhatia alleged.