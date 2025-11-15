Cong has become ‘Muslim League-Maoist Congress’ party; Bihar rejected casteist agenda of Oppn: Modi

Surat, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of Bihar had rejected those who spewed the poison of casteism and the Congress, which has become a Muslim League-Maoist combination.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress’ nationalist leaders who had worked with former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were sad due to the “stunts of namdar”.

He was speaking at a programme to felicitate him by people hailing from Bihar living in Surat for the BJP-led NDA’s massive victory in the assembly polls in the eastern state.

The Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of introspection for that party, said Modi.

“People have rejected the ‘Muslim League-Maoist Congress’ (MMC) party. Not only that, but the nationalist leaders in that party who had worked with Indiraji and Rajivji are sad due to the stunts of ‘namdaar’ (Rahul Gandhi),” Modi said.

“They (Congress) cannot explain the poll rout to their allies and even to their workers. They have found an easy way out by blaming the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), the Election Commission and electoral rolls’ revision,” Modi said.

Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism, the prime minister said.

The NDA won 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits have a majority, he said, stressing that even Dalits have rejected the Congress.

The NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of Congress, RJD and other parties, in the Bihar assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Friday, winning over 200 seats in the 243-member House. PTI PJT PD BNM NSK VT NR