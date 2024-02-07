Advertisment
#National

Congress party has become outdated: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging that the opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress party has "outsourced" its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall.

"The Congress' thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies," he said.

#Congress #parliament #Rajya Sabha #Motion of Thanks #Narendra Modi
Advertisment
Subscribe