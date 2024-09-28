Cong has little to do with Mahatma Gandhi and his principles: Rajasthan's Education Minister Dilawar

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Saturday attacked the Congress, saying it has little to do with Mahatma Gandhi and his principles.

He alleged the party has merely "used" Gandhi's name for its own "selfish" purposes, rather than embodying his teachings of truth, non-violence, and honesty.

Talking to reporters after visiting Gandhi Vatika, which will be opened for the public on October 2, he said that instead of following the path shown by Gandhi, Congress leaders are simply "making noise" about his name.

"The party leadership is misleading the public by exploiting the Gandhi surname," he said.

"The actions of the Congress family, living a life of luxury, have led to significant violations of civil rights, notably during the Emergency, which they inflicted upon the nation," he added.

Dilawar alleged corruption in the construction of Gandhi Vatika during the former Congress government's rule, saying low-quality Kota stone was used.

The education minister said all the BJP governments in the country are seriously working on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI SDA MNK MNK