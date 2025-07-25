Cong has prepared plan to bring OBCs to forefront, asked CMs to launch schemes: Kharge

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party has prepared a plan to bring people from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the forefront and asked all Congress chief ministers to launch new welfare schemes for this section of society.

Addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, he said for the last 11 years, the Narendra Modi government has not taken any concrete steps towards the welfare of the backwards, Scheduled Tribes (STs) or women.

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only gives slogans and tries to adopt the policy of divide and rule by dividing the backwards, oppressed and the poor.

"PM Modi is not ready to give reservations to those who are poor, oppressed and belong to the backward classes. Thus, they have to unite and help achieve what they want," he said.

"They try and divide and then rule by dividing the backwards and the Scheduled Castes (SCs)," he alleged.

Stressing the need for a socio-economic survey across the country, the Congress chief said the Telangana government has prepared a report and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also conducting a similar exercise on its lines in Karnataka.

"Our people are doing, but Modi ji will not do anything. After Rahul Gandhi raised the issue, Modi ji has announced to include caste enumeration in the Census," Kharge claimed.

Modi knows that the backward class people will rise sooner than later and snatch his chair.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, he said the RSS has talked about retiring people after attaining 75 years of age and citing this rule, the PM ousted many veteran BJP leaders like L K Advani or Murli Manohar Joshi and put them in the 'Margdarshak Mandal'.

"Now he (PM) is completing 75 years. When will he move out? That issue is also before us.

"Will he go? But Modi ji ousted all others. Modi ji has nothing to do with the country. He is only worried about his chair," he said.

Kharge said he will speak in Parliament on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the claims made by US President Donald Trump.

"But Modi ji is silent on claims made by Trump on bringing about a truce. If a person talks 25 times about bringing peace between India and Pakistan, then why are you not responding? If a person talks 25 times about mediating peace with Pakistan, why do you remain silent? "Do you not have a voice? Are you deaf or dumb, blind? What are you? You did not protect the country, nor do you provide social justice but just keep going to the RSS," Kharge said.

He also alleged that the BJP wants to finish the poor and take away their voting power.

"I urge you to get united. There is a need for social justice in the country," he said, asserting that this is the need of the hour and cited former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's words in this regard. PTI SKC KSS KSS