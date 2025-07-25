Cong has prepared plan to bring OBCs to forefront: Kharge

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Congress has prepared a plan to bring people from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the forefront and asked all chief ministers to bring new welfare schemes for this section of society, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday.

Addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, he said for the last 11 years, the Modi government has not taken any concrete steps towards the welfare of backwards, scheduled tribes or women.

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only gives slogans and tries to adopt the policy of divide and rule by dividing the backwards, oppressed and the poor.

"PM Modi is not ready to give reservation to those who are poor, oppressed and belong to the backward classes. Thus, they have to unite and help achieve what they want," he said.

"They try and divide and then rule by dividing backwards and scheduled castes," he alleged.