Cong has strayed from its path, no possibility left for revival: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) The Congress has lost its connection with its origins, strayed from its values and faces an existential crisis as it is headed towards writing its own death certificate, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, he said considering the path the Congress has undertaken, it stands no chance to grow or flourish in the country and people are not supporting it anymore.

He also asserted that the NDA will once again win Bihar assembly elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national and Nitish Kumar's state leadership.

"The path the Congress has adopted, I don't think there is any possibility left for it to flourish or grow further. When someone strays from his origins, when someone strays from his values, it faces an existential crisis and the biggest example of that before you is the Congress party," Adityanath told PTI.

He said the party was moving towards writing its own death certificate.

He said during the country's freedom struggle, the people of the country considered the Congress as the soul of India at the time but the party later started playing (with the sentiments) in independent India.

On who was responsible for the Congress' present state, the chief minister said, "There is Rahul Gandhi and there are other people too who decide the policies of Congress and set the agenda of the Congress." Adityanath alleged the Congress first brought out the first amendment in the Constitution made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to "strangle" the media.

"Then they did it by forcibly inserting Article 370 in Kashmir. Then they kept doing such things continuously in the country and then by 1976, Indira Gandhi worked to strangle the Constitution itself. The Congress has continuously gone in that direction today," he noted.

"Instead of resolving issues, it has given more problems to the country," he said.

The chief minister recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, the problem of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was resolved.

"This could have been done in 1950, could have been done in 1952. It could have been done in the subsequent governments as well, because they were not concerned about India's faith. The bad practice of triple talaq could have been banned earlier too, but Modi ji did it. Article 370 could have been abolished earlier too, but Modi ji did it too.

"So when Congress has deviated from its issues. It has lost its connection with its origins, then why will the public support the Congress," he noted.

On the upcoming Bihar elections, he said, NDA's government will be formed once again.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has already said that with the leadership of Modi ji in the country and Nitish Kumar ji in the state, the NDA government will be formed again in Bihar," he said.

Bihar assembly elections are slated later this year.

Asked about the row over delimitation, with some parties in the south fearing they will lose Lok Sabha seats, the UP chief minister said there is nothing to raise any new question after Home Minister Amit Shah's statement regarding delimitation.

"Someone has to do politics. Politics can be there, but after that I don't think any issue arises, that any question remains, and all these issues get resolved after his (Home Minister's) statement," he said. PTI SKC BJ ZMN