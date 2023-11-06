Cong has track record of delivering on its promises: Shaktisinh Gohil

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday expressed confidence that the atmosphere in poll-bound Rajasthan was in favour of the Ashok Gehlot government and said the party has a track record of delivering on its promises.

While accusing the BJP of making empty statements and repeatedly alleging paper leaks in Rajasthan, he said around 14 exam papers, including those for recruitment of patwaris, teachers and various other government positions have been leaked in Gujarat.

Gohil accused the Gujarat government of not taking adequate action in response to these leaks.

The Congress had given substantial representation to the tribal community in its candidate selection, including in non-ST reserved seats, while the BJP had provided a lower percentage of representation to the tribal community, the Congress leader claimed.

He stressed that the Congress has selected 15 candidates from the Muslim community, in contrast to the BJP which has not fielded any candidate from the community.

"There is a positive atmosphere for the Congress in Rajasthan due to the work done by the Ashok Gehlot government," Gohil added. PTI SDA NSD NSD