Cong has turned Himachal into goon territory, mum on crimes against women: BJP Mahila Morcha

Una (HP), July 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday claimed no one is safe in the Congress-led state which has turned into a "territory of goons" and accused the government of being silent on the rise in crimes against women.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vandana Yogi Singh, in a statement issued here, said "Every day, cases of molestation, rape and murder of women are coming to light across the state and this government is silent." The women in the state are pleading for their safety from the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu but it chooses to remain ignorant, she added.

She said the "Mitron ke sarkar" (government of friends) has created an unsafe environment for women in the state, which has now "turned into a territory of goons".

"The government which came to change the system, has itself changed and now the government of husband, wife and friends has stopped listening to the grievances of common people," she said apparently referring to the alleged plum postings (cabinet ranks) given by Sukhu to his acquaintances and the party ticket for Dehra bypoll to his wife Kamlesh Thakur. Sharing recent instances of crimes against women, the BJP leader said a girl has accused a young man and his three relatives of molestation in Una.

Similarly, an incident of molestation of minor girl students has come to light at a government school in Mandi district, Singh added.

She was referring to the arrest of a primary school teacher in Mandi on June 22 for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint from four girl students of the school located in the Ladbadol area of Jogindernagar subdivision.

Calling such incidents "highly shocking and absurd", the BJP leader claimed the present government is not taking any notice of such inhuman crimes, which she said is shameful. PTI COR BPL RPA