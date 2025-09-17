Cong held rally to protect infiltrators, wants to win polls with their help: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress's "Voter Adhikar Yatra" on Wednesday, saying the opposition party organised the rally to "protect infiltrators" as it wants to win elections with their help.

Shah was speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium here. He inaugurated 17 public-welfare schemes of the Delhi government on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

"Rahul Baba and the Congress party have just embarked on the 'Protect the Infiltrators Yatra' (ghuspathiya bachao). They want infiltrators to remain on our voter lists because they do not trust the people of India. They want to win elections with the help of infiltrators. The BJP supports the SIR exercise to cleanse the electoral rolls," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

The Congress held the 14-day and 1,300-km-long "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar to mark its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in the poll-bound state.

Bihar goes to polls later this year.

The Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that the exercise is aimed at depriving people of their right to vote.

Addressing the event, Shah hailed Modi for ensuring the safety of the country's borders through surgical and air strikes.

"He gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor," the home minister said.

He also asserted that India will become the third-largest economy in the world by 2027 under Modi's leadership.

"Former prime minister Manmohan Singh left the country's economy ranked 11th in the world. It was under Modi that we have become the fourth-largest economy in the world," he added.

Advising people to buy "swadeshi" items, Shah said, "From September 22, every item of daily use will have no or the minimum GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate. I would advise all the women to indulge in more shopping. There are 395 common items that will have zero or 5 per cent GST." Urging people to buy "swadeshi" items, he said, "Purchase as much as you want but ensure that you buy swadeshi items. It should be in our habit to promote swadeshi for a prosperous India." Stressing that the prime minister considers the 140 crore people of the country as his family, Shah praised him for dedicating his entire life to their welfare.

Making the country secure, strengthening the economy, ensuring that facilities reach every poor household and igniting the resolve for a great India in every child's heart -- Modi has accomplished all of this during his 11-year tenure, Shah noted. "The country will always remember Modi's historic achievements," he said.

Enumerating the achievements of the prime minister, Shah said he has provided amenities to 60 crore people and lifted 25 crore people out of poverty.

"For the first time after Independence, Modi has undertaken the task of shortening the list of those living in poverty," he said. PTI SLB VIT BUN RC