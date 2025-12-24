Cong high command decision final, says Minister Parameshwara on leadership tussle

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the Congress high command's decision was final on the state Chief Minister's post.

He was responding to a question whether Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was unhappy with developments in the state Congress, amid the ongoing power tussle involving CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

"He (Kharge) is the All India Congress Committee President, which means he is our high command. Along with him, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are in the leadership. Whatever they decide is final. I think he has said whatever he has, with an intention that there should not be any confusion," Parameshwara told reporters.

This follows Kharge's recent clarification that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fueled by the "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Asked about senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna's letter to Rahul Gandhi, Parameshwara said he has not seen it and will be able to react only after seeing it.

In a letter dated November 11, Rajanna said the party could have won 8-10 more Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2024, if D K Shivakumar, as party's state president, had addressed the "lapses" in the appointment of booth-level agents (BLA).

Rajanna, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah, in the letter has also praised the Chief Minister's leadership.

He has also sought Rahul Gandhi's appointment for a meeting.

"In recent times, under the leadership of Ahinda leader Siddaramaiah ji, the Congress Party came to power in Karnataka in both 2013 and 2023. Siddaramaiah ji has worked tirelessly to deliver justice to the poor and marginalized across all communities SC, ST, OBC, minorities, and other weaker sections," Rajanna said in the letter.

Rajanna, who was the Cooperative Minister, was removed from the Cabinet earlier this year, following directions from the Congress high command.

His comments, especially on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations, were said to be the reason for his sacking.