Cong high-command holds meeting with Himachal Pradesh leaders; LS poll strategy discussed

NewsDrum Desk
27 Dec 2023
Himachal pradesh Congress Meeting

New Delhi: The Congress top brass held a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other party leaders from the state on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders were present at the meeting.

The Congress high-command has been holding deliberations with leaders from different states as the INDIA opposition bloc focuses on finalising the seat-sharing agreements with months to go for the general election.

"There are four (Lok Sabha) seats in Himachal Pradesh and the Congress is strong on all four," Sukhu told reporters after the meeting.

Three of the four seats are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress has one seat.

