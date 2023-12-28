Cong high-command worried about ground realities in Himachal Pradesh: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Development has come to a standstill in Himachal Pradesh under the Congress rule and the high-command of the ruling party is worried about the ground realities in the hill state, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

Addressing an official meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kisan Morcha at the party office here, the former chief minister said the "guarantees" given in the run-up to the state Assembly polls are now haunting the top Congress leadership, which held a meeting with party office-bearers from Himachal Pradesh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting at the BJP office was presided by its Kisan Morcha president Sanjeev Deshta while Thakur, state party chief Rajiv Bindal, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan and state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma were also present, according to a statement issued here.

Thakur exhorted the party workers to ensure the BJP's victory in all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 parliamentary polls by taking their enthusiasm to the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, Bindal said the welfare of the country's farmers is possible only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the last few years, the Modi government is continuously depositing Rs 6,000 in the bank accounts of all the small-scale farmers of the country, he said, adding that about Rs 60,000 crore are being deposited digitally into the accounts of the farmers every year. PTI COR BPL RC