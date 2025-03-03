Cong high command's decision final on leadership change: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday made it clear that he will go by the directives of the Congress high command, whose decision is final on leadership change in the state.

The CM was reacting to veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily's statement regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar taking over as the chief minister in the days ahead.

"I'm saying once again that the high command will decide. What Moily or someone else is not important, whatever the high command says is final," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question on Moily's statement.

Asked about party leaders indulging in speculation on CM change in public, despite instructions from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge against it, he said, "I will go by the high command's directions." Moily on Sunday said that no one can prevent Shivakumar from becoming the CM of the state, as it is a "settled matter".

The former chief minister had also asserted that it is only a matter of time before Shivakumar assumes the CM's post, as it is something bound to happen.

There has been speculation in the state's political circles, especially in the ruling Congress party, about the chief minister change, later this year, under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, is a strong chief ministerial aspirant and has made no secret of his ambition to become the CM.

Refusing to comment on Moily's statement about him becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in the days ahead, Shivakumar earlier on Monday called it his personal opinion.

Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga too on Sunday said that Shivakumar will become the chief minister by December.

These comments in favour of Shivakumar have come even as several ministers and leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah consistently ruling out any leadership change, and asserting that the incumbent CM will continue and complete a full five years term.

The remarks by Congressmen on the issue of leadership change are notwithstanding Mallikarjun Kharge's warning asking his party colleagues to 'shut up' and focus on governance.

Reacting to Moily's statements, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Monday said Veerappa Moily is a senior leader and he has expressed his personal opinion, but ultimately the Congress high command will decide.

"I won't dispute his opinion. Similarly, a legislator has also expressed his opinion. All these are personal opinions, but ultimately it is the high command that decides," he said.

Similarly, there is a feeling and opinion among many that Siddaramaiah should complete full term, but ultimately the top brass will take a decision. "I can neither say that CM will be changed or CM will not be changed. Anything may happen as per the high command's wish," he said.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said Moily and several others too have spoken on this issue of CM change, but ultimately AICC will decide.

"We may say things for our satisfaction, but it is not final. What the high command says is final," he said.

Industries Minister M B Patil said Moily is a former chief minister, former union minister and a Congress Working Committee member. AICC high command will look into his statement and discuss with him if required.

"It is left to Veerappa Moily and the top brass. They will talk to him," he said.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said there are no doubts about fast-paced political developments in Karnataka in the days ahead, as the fight for the CM's chair in the Congress party is intensifying day-by-day, with legislators and ministers making statements openly in favour of and against -- both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.