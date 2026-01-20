Cong high command's final decision will align with cadre aspirations: Chodankar on DMK alliance

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said the party high command has concluded individual consultations with 42 party leaders regarding the alliance with the DMK for the upcoming assembly elections.

The party in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry emphasised that the central leadership is well aware of the grassroots sentiment and assured that the final decision would align with the aspirations of the cadres.

Addressing reporters at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party headquarters here, Chodankar said the Congress is undergoing a massive organisation overhaul under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' to reconstitute district committees.

"Launched as a pilot in Gujarat, the initiative has expanded nationwide to empower District Presidents." The Congress party, he said, has appointed 530 District Presidents across 14 states. "This selection is done through a transparent manner in a democratic setup." Responding to a query on the alliance with the DMK, he said, "The High Command will take a decision. They have already heard 42 Congress leaders individually. They have expressed what they want. I am sure High Command is sure about what our cadre want, and their aspirations will be fulfilled." Chodankar clarified that formal seat-sharing talks with the ruling DMK have not yet begun.

"... We have not started our discussion (with the DMK). So, the moment it begins, we will update you (media) on the outcome," he said to a question.

His statement comes following recent internal discussions where several TNCC leaders expressed a desire for the Congress to be part of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Under the reconstitution of the District Committees, 61 per cent of the appointed District Presidents are below the age of 50 years, he noted.

The District Presidents would undergo compulsory training for 10 days by the AICC training department. The activities of the newly announced District Presidents would be closely monitored and their performance would be assessed on various parameters over the next 6 months.

"By the end of six months, the performance of the District Presidents would be reviewed and wherever required the District President will be replaced if they are not performing," he added.