Cong historically opposed to caste census: Shivraj

Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed Congress for "jostling" to take credit for the Centre's caste enumeration decision, stating that former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had opposed quotas and Mandal Commission.

Hailing the Centre's announcement to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise, Chouhan said it will be done transparently by factoring in the economic and social interests of all sections of society.

Addressing reporters in Bhopal, the BJP MP alleged that successive Congress governments from the days of the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru never conducted the caste enumeration exercise and that the Congress party has historically opposed caste census.

"This is a historic decision. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thank him," Chouhan said.

He said the caste enumeration will be done with complete transparency, considering the economic and social interests of all sections of society.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Modi government towards social welfare, Chouhan recalled the grant of 10 per cent reservation to economically backward classes.

"That decision didn't cause any tension (along caste lines) in the country. Similarly, the upcoming caste enumeration will be conducted for social justice....' Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Kalyan'," he added.

Slamming Congress, he said a competition is going on among leaders of Congress and the INDIA bloc to take credit for the caste enumeration decision.

"I want to ask (Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi why caste census was not conducted in India when Congress ruled the country for years.

"Their first Prime Minister, the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, in a letter written to the Chief Ministers, expressed his opposition to reservations based on caste. This letter is part of the records, showing that he consistently opposed caste and caste census," Chouhan stated.

The Union Minister further criticised Congress for not conducting caste enumeration, questioning, "Who suppressed Kaka Kalelkar's report? Nehru ji's stance was not like this. What did the late Indira ji (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) do? What was Congress' position when the Mandal Commission report was presented? Congress has always opposed caste census." He added that the nation remembers how, in the 1980s, when the Mandal Commission was introduced, it was (prime minister late) Indira Gandhi ji who opposed it. BP Mandal's demand for a caste census was rejected by the then Home Minister, Gyani Jail Singh.

"Rahul ji, I want to remind you of the stance taken by the late Rajiv ji (former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) when the caste census was not conducted. Sonia ji came to power again as the super PM," he said.

Chouhan said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had assured Parliament that the cabinet would consider a caste census, but only a group of ministers was formed, yet the caste census was never conducted.

"Only a survey was carried out. Why did Sonia Gandhi ji and the late Manmohan ji not conduct a caste census? The survey data from the SECC at that time contained thousands of errors and was almost rejected. Where was Congress then?" he asked.

The BJP leader criticised Rahul Gandhi for discussing vision, alleging that Congress' vision has been to divide society.

He accused the opposition party of implementing divisive policies to fragment it. "But we are moving forward with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas' as our guiding mantra".

He refuted Rahul Gandhi's claim that caste enumeration was conducted in Telangana, clarifying that only a survey was carried out in the state. PTI MAS NSK