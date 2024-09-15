Cong hits back at Dhankhar, flags Rahul's caste census, removal of 50% cap on reservations demands

New Delhi: Hitting back at Jagdeep Dhankhar for his apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation, the Congress on Sunday asked the Vice President who he supports, "the One adamently refusing to conduct a caste census or the one championing" the demand for it.

The opposition party's jibe came after Dhankhar said, "A person from a constitutional post saying on foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset. The baton of prejudices against reservation has been handed over. It is the same old anti-constitutional mindset." "Reservation is not against meritocracy, but it is the soul of the country and the Constitution. It is an affirmative action and not negative. It is not depriving someone of opportunity but hand holding those who are pillars of strength of the society," the vice president said addressing a public event in Mumbai.

Tagging a post On Dhankhar's attack on Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “I would ask this constitutional authority who he supports – the One who is adamantly refusing to conduct a caste census or the one who is forcefully championing caste census & removal of the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs & OBCs?”

I would ask this constitutional authority who he supports--the One who is adamantly refusing to conduct a caste census or the one who is forcefully championing caste census & removal of the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs & OBCs? https://t.co/bdiENG6EdL — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 15, 2024

Reacting to Dhankhar's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "Mr Rahul Gandhi has demanded removal of the 50% limit on reservations for SC/STs & OBCs. Do you support this demand of the Congress, Mr @VPIndia?"

Mr Rahul Gandhi has demanded removal of the 50% limit on reservations for SC/STs & OBCs

Do you support this demand of the Congress, Mr @VPIndia?



राहुल जी ने अनुसूचित जाति/जनजाति व अन्य पिछड़े वर्ग के लिए आरक्षण पर 50% की सीमा को ख़त्म करने की माँग की है।

क्या आप कांग्रेस की इस… https://t.co/NCulg3PsGe — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 15, 2024

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which he said is not the case right now.

Later, at a press interaction in the US, Gandhi said, "Somebody misquoted me saying that I am against reservation. I have been saying again and again and again, we are going to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent."