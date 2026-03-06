Cong hits out at Modi for 'ceding diplomatic space', Rahul terms him 'compromised'

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) India's foreign policy is the result of the "exploitation of a compromised individual", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day the US announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.

The Congress and its president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the sentiment in separate social media posts hitting out at the government on its foreign policy and for "continuously ceding diplomatic space".

"India's foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

He also shared his February 11 speech in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the budget where he spoke about India's energy security being compromised. "The US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from, if it's Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our prime minister will not decide," Gandhi had said.

As the conflict in West Asia escalates, the US said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this "deliberately short-term measure" will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.

The Congress also shared Gandhi's speech in its X post.

"The proof is here to be seen - and the silence of the compromised Prime Minister is shameful," the party said.

Kharge alleged in his post that India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty is under dire threat "because PM Modi is getting blackmailed on Epstien Files and Adani Case".

"The US proclamation to 'allow' and grant us 'permission' to buy Russian oil, as a 'waiver for 30-days' clearly demonstrates Modi Government is continuously ceding diplomatic space.

"This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in global order," the Congress chief said in his lengthy post.

"Now, the US grants India a "temporary 30-day waiver" and "allows" Indian refineries to buy Russian oil. From trade to oil, from data to India's long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi ji SURRENDERED it all.

India, he said, has a proud record of chartering its own destiny and one that has remained unblemished until now.

"From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to even Atal Bihari Vajpayee - No Prime Minister has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi ji," he said.

"'Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga' was a mere slogan-cry to win elections. 140 Crore Indians stand betrayed. Modi ji SURRENDERED it all," Kharge alleged. PTI SKC MIN MIN