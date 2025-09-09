Cong hits out at YSRCP for supporting NDA nominee in VP polls

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Ahead of the vice presidential poll, the Congress on Tuesday attacked YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and accused him of betrayal for not standing with democratic forces.

In a post on X, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said the people of Andhra Pradesh will not forget his "betrayal" by choosing to support an RSS candidate out of "fear" of CBI cases over the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

"History won't forget Mr @ysjagan's betrayal. By supporting an RSS-backed candidate for Vice President, he has chosen fear of CBI cases over the interests of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"This is not about strategy. This is about surrender - surrendering to Modi - Babu's pressure, instead of standing with democratic forces," Tagore said.

The Congress leader said Jagan's "compromise" today will be remembered as the day "he placed his personal survival above people's mandate." "Andhra deserved courage. He chose cowardice," he alleged.

"When leaders bend before Delhi out of fear, they betray the people who trusted them. Jagan will be remembered not as a fighter, but as a politician who sold his spine to escape CBI courtrooms," Tagore said.

In another post, Tagore made a fervent appeal to all MPs to vote for a candidate supporting the Constitution and not an RSS candidate.

"My dear colleague MPs, an important decision is before us. Let us choose wisely with unity, courage, and commitment to the values we uphold. The path we take today will be remembered tomorrow. RSS candidate vs Candidate with Constitution," he said in his post.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy for Tuesday's vice-presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad claimed that, "In this election, on one side are those who want to protect the Constitution, and on the other are those who weaken and attack it. One side respects Baba Saheb Ambedkar, while the other disrespects him...This election will be interesting." Ahead of the vote, BJP MP Anurag Thakur asserted that Radhakrishnan is a strong contender and will win with a huge majority.

"We are all working to ensure his victory. If Opposition members also want to support him because he represents the nation's interest, they are welcome," Thakur said. PTI SKC DV DV