Cong holding discussions to form alliance with VBA for civic polls, says Sapkal

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday said his party is holding discussions to form an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Both parties have authorised their local leadership to take decisions on an alliance, Sapkal said after a meeting of the Congress state election committee at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar here.

"There is a strong desire among leaders on both sides for a Congress-Vanchit alliance. There is good communication between the leaders, and sincere efforts are being made to make the alliance possible for the corporation polls," Sapkal said.

At the meeting held in Tilak Bhavan, candidate selection for 28 municipal corporations excluding Mumbai, based on recommendations from district Congress committees and keeping social representation in mind, were discussed along with strategies for election management.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Legislative Council group leader Satej Patil, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, former ministers and AICC office-bearers, attended the meeting.

Sapkal said the civic poll schedule was announced on December 15, following which the party immediately began its election planning.

He added that discussions are also underway with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDI bloc.

Sapkal added he is not directly involved in alliance talks for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

AICC secretary U B Venkatesh has been entrusted with holding discussions with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, he said.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. PTI MR BNM