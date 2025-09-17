Cong holding rally to save infiltrators, wants to win polls with their help: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', saying the opposition party held the campaign to "save infiltrators" as it wants to win elections with their help.

Shah was speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium here. He inaugurated 17 welfare schemes of the Delhi government on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

"Rahul Gandhi is taking out 'ghuspaithiya bachao' (save infiltrators) rally. It is time to recognise them. They want to win elections with the help of infiltrators. They do not trust the country's voters. The BJP supports SIR exercise to cleanse electoral rolls," he said.

The Congress held a 14-day and 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state by the Election Commission. Bihar goes to polls later this year.

Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that the exercise is aimed at depriving people of their right to vote.

Addressing the event, Shah hailed Modi for ensuring the safety of borders through surgical and air strikes.

"He gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor," the home minister added.

Under Modi's leadership, Shah said, 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty and 60 crore poor have been provided basic facilities in the last 11 years.