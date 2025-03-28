Cong holds 'jan aakrosh' event in MP's Singrauli; slams PM Modi, CM Yadav

Singrauli (MP), Mar 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government is not being run by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav but industrialist friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary alleged on Friday.

The Congress' national general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh was speaking at a 'jan aakrosh' protest here.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is not being run by the chief minister Mohan Yadav, but by the industrialist friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Capitalists are taking decisions in the state with the power of wealth. To benefit industrialists and exploit farmers and landowners, the state government has brought a new law in which land will be acquired without paying a single rupee as compensation," he claimed.

The Congress government had implemented the new Land Acquisition Act in 2013, in which landowners and farmers were to be given four times the market rate as compensation for acquired land, but the Modi government made an attempt to change this, Choudhary said.

However, this plan was foiled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who took out a 'padyatra' with the support of labourers, farmers and other citizens, Choudhary claimed.

"When the Union government did not succeed here, it gave BJP-ruled states the right to acquire land separately, the result of which is that laws are being made after consulting industrialists," he alleged.

Choudhary said Singrauli, despite paying highest revenue to the state government after Indore, is still facing misery, including rampant unemployment.

"Despite having a District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund in the district, Singrauli district is shedding tears over its plight," the Congress leader said. The DMF was set up for the benefit of people impacted by mining operations in their area.

Targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said the senior BJP leader talks of building roads and flyovers like the ones in the USA but has not been able to complete the Sidhi-Singrauli road in the last one-and-half decade.

Addressing the protest rally, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the Union government's 'Sabka Saath- Vikas Vikas' slogan had failed as it had ensured the development of Modi's industrialist friends and not citizens.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Singh and Kamleshwar Patel also addressed the agitation.

Later, Congressmen staged a protest before the collectorate and left the memorandum at the gate of the district magistrate's office when he did not turn up to receive it. PTI COR MAS BNM