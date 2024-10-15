Cong holds procession in Kalpetta as Priyanka prepares for Wayanad by-election

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 15 (PTI) The Congress sprang into action on Tuesday and organised a procession in Kalpetta as they prepared to welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Wayanad, following the Election Commission's announcement of the by-election date for the hill constituency. Along with Wayanad, by-elections will be held in two Assembly seats in Kerala-- Chelakkara and Palakkad.

Although the Congress has not officially announced its candidates for the by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad is almost certain, as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in June that Rahul Gandhi would retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat for his sister to contest.

Rahul had won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, and he vacated the Wayanad seat within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which were announced on June 4.

The enthusiasm of the workers participating in the procession in Kalpetta was evident as they expressed hope that Priyanka Gandhi would improve upon the lead they gave to Rahul Gandhi in the last election.

"Our only concern is to secure a lead of over five lakh votes for Priyanka," said a Congress leader who was seen shouting slogans at the rally.

He said the people of Wayanad are equally excited about Priyanka choosing Wayanad to make her electoral debut, adding that their disappointment over Rahul vacating the constituency vanished the moment they knew his sister would contest in his place.

"We are excited to welcome Priyanka to Wayanad, and we will definitely give her a record lead of over five lakh votes," said Lekha, a resident of Wayanad.

Congress workers said their victory became certain the moment Priyanka’s candidature was confirmed. They also believe that other parties may field their candidates only out of political necessity.

Meanwhile, the CPI will announce the ruling LDF’s candidate for Wayanad after its meeting on October 17.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, the CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that a suitable candidate would be fielded against Priyanka in Wayanad.

"The battlefield is open, and we understand the need for a political fight in Wayanad. We are confident that the LDF candidate will win in these seats," Viswam said. PTI KPK DB TGB ROH