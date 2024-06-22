Cong holds protest march in Ambala over 'irregularities' in NEET-UG

Ambala, Jun 22 (PTI) The Congress held a protest march against the BJP here on Saturday over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

The protesters led by party leader Chetan Chauhan gathered outside the Ambala district office of the BJP and locked its main gate.

A large number of candidates who appeared in the NEET exam also participated in the protest march and raised slogans against the government, according to party leaders.

Chauhan said the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations affected the future of lakhs of students throughout the country but the government was not taking the matter seriously.

He said students devoted several months to the preparation of the exam but have been left disappointed.

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres in the country and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the apex court said that even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.