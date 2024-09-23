Cong holds protest rally over 'worsening' law and order in Tripura

Agartala, Sep 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday held a rally here to protest against alleged worsening of law and order in the BJP-ruled Tripura.

AICC secretary Christopher Tilak, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha and party legislators Sudip Roy Barman, Gopal Chandra Roy and Birajit Singha participated in the march from Rabindra Bhavan to the DGP office, a distance of around 1.5 km.

A six-member delegation of the Congress met Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and apprised him of the current law and order situation in the northeastern state, a TPCC official said.

"We met the DGP and apprised him of the state's worsening law and order situation. Several incidents of murders, rapes, human trafficking and attacks on opposition party leaders and workers have been reported in the state. Unfortunately, the police remain silent on maintaining law and order," Saha told the reporters after the meeting.

Alleging that the state was witnessing "complete lawlessness", he said the party delegation reminded the top police official of the "failure" of conducting free and fair panchayat elections and requested him to improve law and order.

"If the police fail to maintain law and order, the Congress will soon gherao all the police stations," he said.

Roy Barman alleged that the people in power were "enjoying their lives by looting money" and on the other hand, incidents of rapes and murders were being reported.

"The police remain silent on these issues," he said.

"When the state is burning, the chief minister remains busy in flagging off various schemes. The corruption is spreading rapidly. A complete lawlessness prevails in the state. We want the police to take steps to improve the law and order situation or else, the Congress will intensify its protest," he said. PTI PS BDC