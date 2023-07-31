Cong holds protests in Assam against price rise

Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday staged demonstrations across Assam against the price rise of essential commodities and demanded action from the BJP-led state and Central government to control it. The party also submitted memorandum to the governments at Dispur and New Delhi through the respective district commissioners.

Participating in the protest at Guwahati, party MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said, "Prices of all commodities have gone up, be it petrol, diesel or medicines. The rates when Congress was in power in the state and the Centre cannot be compared with what it is now when the BJP is in power." "The Central and state government should think about the people. At the current prices, people cannot buy things. Income of families is not enough to meet all household expenses," he added.

Sikdar said the only appeal to the government is to 'start thinking about the people' and take action to control the prices.

State women's wing president Mira Borthakur Goswami, also participating in the protest, demanded measures to control price rise, which has impacted the middle class and the poor sections.

The protestors carried real as well as cardboard cut-outs of LPG cylinders and displayed placards, demanding checking price rise and also raised slogans against the governments. PTI SSG SSG RG