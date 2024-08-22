Cong holds protests in Chandigarh, demands SEBI chief's resignation, JPC probe into Adani issue

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The Congress' Haryana and Punjab units held protests here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation from her post and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue.

The two units held separate protests in the states' common capital Chandigarh in response to the Congress' call for a nationwide protest amid a row over the recent Hindenburg allegations.

The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming that she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Led by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, leaders and workers of the state unit gathered near the party's sector 9 office. Its Ambala and Hisar MPs Varun Chaudhary and Jai Prakash were also present.

From the party office, Congress leaders and workers tried to march towards the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office but were stopped by police.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led the other protest. The protesters of the party's Punjab unit tried to march towards the Punjab governor's residence and the Enforcement Directorate office but were stopped by police.

Barricades were put up outside the Punjab Congress headquarters here as well.

Both Bhan and Warring separately told reporters that the Congress demands an impartial investigation in connection with the Hindenburg allegations.

"We are demanding the resignation of the SEBI chief, an inquiry initiated in the matter and a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue," Warring also said.

Police also detained some Punjab Congress members, including Warring and MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, for attempting to force their way towards the barricades.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband. PTI SUN/CHS IJT