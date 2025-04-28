Cong holds 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Gwalior; says Constitution under attack in BJP rule

Gwalior, Apr 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday held a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally at the historic Veerangana Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, while addressing party workers, said a new battle is starting, which is not against those in power but against the thought that seeks to weaken the Constitution.

"The Congress is not fighting just a political battle, but is standing to protect the Constitution, which gives rights to the poor, Dalits, tribals, minorities and women," he asserted.

The Constitution gives every citizen the right to speak, live and contest elections, but "today every right is under attack", said Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Harish Choudhary.

"This rally is not just a political one, but the beginning of social awareness," he asserted.

AICC social media and digital platform chairperson Supriya Shrinate slammed BJP rule and said more than 30,000 government posts have been kept vacant so that reservation need not be given to SC, ST and OBC youths.

Appointments are being made through contracts and outsourcing, she claimed. In MP, BJP leaders torture tribals and fire at Dalit youths, she alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singar said the rally is a "citizen's movement".

"The Constitution gives you the right to equality, jobs and reservation. But BJP governments are violating your constitutional rights to benefit a few industrialists. More than 70 youth startups have shut down, lakhs of government posts are vacant because reservation may have to be given," he said.

The MP Congress asked people to wholeheartedly support the movement.

Gwalior, incidentally, is the home turf of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from the Congress in early 2020. PTI MAS BNM