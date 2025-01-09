Cong humiliated Dr Ambedkar when he was alive, it should wash off its sins: MP CM

Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday accused the Congress of insulting and humiliating Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, during his lifetime, and asked the opposition party to wash off its sins.

He made the statement days ahead of the Congress's protest rally at Dr Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow in Indore district scheduled on January 26.

According to local Congress leaders, their party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take part in the rally.

"Congress always insulted Ambedkar while he was alive and did not let him win an election," Yadav told reporters here when asked about Congress's protest rally.

The Congress always humiliated Dr Ambedkar and it should wash off its sins committed in the past, he alleged.

Recalling a demonstration of the Congress in Indore on December 23, he said the party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari was seen writing something on a paper behind Dr Ambedkar's picture while keeping it on his knees and through this act, publicly insulted him.

"Before coming to Mhow, Rahul should ask Patwari to apologise. Congress should also take (disciplinary) action against him," Yadav said.

The CM also said that during Congress rule, nothing was done to preserve the legacy of Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government developed this place as a pilgrimage site.

On the differences between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the Delhi assembly elections, he said, "We have been saying since the Lok Sabha elections that the AAP and the Congress are fooling people, and now both of them have opened their cards." Yadav said the AAP's condition will worsen as it had joined hands with the Congress in the past.

"Congress has a history of drowning its ally. Congress cannot do any good to any (ally) party," he said, adding that the party does not respect elders. PTI HWP LAL NP